'Excessive force': Charges eyed in arrest of Parañaque vendor

MANILA - Authorities are eyeing a possible administrative case against 5 city task force members who were caught on camera violently accosting a street vendor, Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez said Monday.

The task force members used "excessive force" in the incident and were suspended from their jobs, said Olivarez. He said the matter will undergo "thorough investigation" and the 5 may also be terminated.

"Hindi lang po termination, kundi magkakaroon po sila ng administrative case na ifa-file ng ating city," he told ANC's Headstart.

(It may result in not just termination, but they will also face an administrative case to be filed by the city.)

There was "abuse of authority" in what transpired with ambulant vendor Warren Villanueva, said Olivarez.

TINGNAN: Isang residente na ayaw ibigay ang kanyang kariton sa isinagawang clearing operations, pinadapa at pinosasan ng mga tauhan ng Parañaque Task Force. | via @RayaCapulong pic.twitter.com/j6cAnQcIE3 — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) January 22, 2021

"Makikita natin sa video na hindi tama yung ginawa ng task force kay Warren...Kitang kita 'yung nangyari kay Warren: pinadapa sa kalsada, merong 5 task force members doon, binigyan pa ng posas at meron pang sumibat sa mukha. We will not tolerate this one," he said.

(We can see in the video that what the task force did to Warren was wrong. We can see what happened to Warren: he was made to lie on the ground, there were 5 task force members there, he was given handcuffs, and there was someone who hit his face. We will not tolerate this one.)

The task force, established 5 years ago, should have extended "maximum tolerance" in the clearing operation against illegal street vendors, said Olivarez.

