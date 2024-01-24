VP Duterte on Speaker Romualdez: Why attack administration allies?

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte presents during the Basic Education Report 2023 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City on January 30, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday said many do not understand why House Speaker Martin Romualdez is "attacking the allies of the administration".

Although the two have not clashed openly, the House's removal of confidential funds from the proposed budgets of civilian agencies, including the Department of Education that Duterte heads, has been seen as a sign of a rift in the administration coalition.

Revamps in the House leadership have also contributed to speculations that the UniTeam coalition is heading for a breakup.

In a media interview, Duterte was asked about the state of her relationship with Romualdez amid their reported rift.

"Sa tingin mo kamusta kaya ang relasyon naming dalawa?" she responded.

"The very best description and comment kung ano ang relasyon namin ni Speaker Martin Romualdez ay galing kay Sen. Imee Marcos. Marami ang hindi nakakaintindi kung bakit inaatake mo ang kaalyado ng administrasyon," she added.

Romualdez in late 2023 described his relationship with Vice President Duterte as "very good."

"As they always say, there will always be differences but we will always work towards resolving those differences for the service of the Filipino people," he also said after Duterte decided not to push the issue of confidential funds.

Asked on Wednesday if her statements mentioning her supposed plans to run in the next elections have anything to do with her strained relations with Romualdez, Duterte said she "could not speculate what's on the mind of the House Speaker".

Duterte, who was elected in 2022, has a six-year term as vice president. Filipinos will elect local officials, district representatives and senators in the next elections, which are scheduled for 2025.

"Hindi ko siya kilala nang malalim. Hindi malalim ang pagkakaibigan namin para makapag-speculate ako ng iniisip niya," Duterte also said.

UNITEAM STILL UNITED?

Duterte also refused to answer directly whether she believes that the administration UniTeam "remains united" at this point.

"Ang UniTeam ay tandem namin sa pagtakbo as president and vice president noong nakaraang eleksyon," she said.

"Ngayon kaming dalawa ay na-elect na as president and vice president at pareho kaming nagtatrabaho para sa ating bansa."

UniTeam was a coalition of the country's biggest parties and political clans and promised a departure from the divisiveness of politics in the Philippines.

