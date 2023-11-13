MANILA — House Speaker Martin Romualdez on Monday hailed the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte not to pursue her confidential funds.

"I believe that's the right decision and we hail VP Sara's decision," Romualdez told media at the sidelines of the House of Representatives' flag ceremony and his advanced 60th birthday celebration.

Romualdez turns 60 on Tuesday, when he and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leave for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in the US.



Romualdez said he was hopeful relations with the Dutertes would improve.

"Always. I'm very very hopeful," Romualdez said.

The House recently passed a resolution upholding the integrity and dignity of the chamber following criticism from former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The House chief said the UniTeam coalition of Marcos and Vice President Duterte was still "together."

"Well we always work together it's still a UniTeam... As they always say, there will always be differences but we will always work towards resolving those differences for the service of the Filipino people," Romualdez said.