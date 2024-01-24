VP Duterte says she has not received any document from ICC



MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte, who is also education secretary, said Wednesday that she has not received any document from the International Criminal Court, which, she said she has no plans of engaging anyway.



This follows the pronouncement of former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV that she is among those being investigated by the ICC as a “secondary respondent” in the crimes against humanity case pending before the international court.

“Wala akong natanggap na document galing sa ICC,” she told media in an event in Quezon City.

In a separate statement on Tuesday, Duterte also denied that she had a hand in any of the activities of the ‘Davao Death Squad’ or the alleged vigilante group behind summary executions of persons suspected of crimes and drug dealings.



Trillanes earlier alleged that Duterte approved the "tokhang operations” of the Davao Death Squad during her stint as Davao City mayor.

"Sa mga taon na nagsilbi ako bilang Vice Mayor at Mayor ng Davao City, ni minsan ay hindi napag-usapan o naiugnay ang aking pangalan sa umano’y Davao Death Squad," Duterte said.

"Subalit, matapos akong manalo bilang Vice President, bigla na lang nagkaroon ng testigo laban sa akin at ngayon ay kasama na ako sa mga akusado sa International Criminal Court."

Duterte said she had no need for a supposed death squad.

Nonetheless, Duterte said she is ready to face any accusations against her but only in Philippine courts.

“Hindi po ako lalahok o magiging parte ng isang prosesong hindi lamang magsasadlak sa kahihiyan sa bansa kundi dudurog din sa dignidad ng ating mga huwes, korte, at buong justice system ng Pilipinas,” she said.