'Music lover' Marcos on Coldplay concert: 'You cannot miss it'

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday raved about his experience attending the Coldplay concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan last Friday, saying it was "unmissable" for a "music lover" like him.

“Siguro, by now, alam na ninyo na music lover talaga ako. I have been for a long time, I have studied music for many years. And to have somebody like Coldplay—you can’t—unmissable dapat ‘yun. You cannot miss. So, I went and it was, by the way, it was fantastic. It was great,” the President said.

He added that it was a unique experience for him compared to the other concerts he had attended.

“You can ask anybody who attended the concert, ibang klase. Hindi na ‘yung concert na pinupuntahan namin dati,” he said.

“Ibang-iba na... Talagang hindi pa ako nakakita ng ganun. Wala pang ganun sa Batac, [sa Ilocos]."

Marcos was earlier criticized by netizens for using a helicopter to head to the concert venue while the rest of the concert-goers had to brave their way through heavy NLEX traffic.

Citing security risks, the Presidential Security Group (PSG) said it decided to use a chopper for the protection of the President and appealed for the public's understanding on the issue.

“Recognizing that this traffic situation posed a potential threat to the security of our President, the PSG took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper," PSG Commander Maj. Gen. Nelson Morales said in a statement.

