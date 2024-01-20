PSG justifies Marcos Jr.'s chopper ride to Coldplay concert

The Presidential Security Group on Saturday justified President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s use of a helicopter on his way to a concert at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Friday.

Marcos was among thousands of spectators who watched Coldplay's concert at the Philippine Arena.

He was criticized by netizens for using a helicopter to head to the concert venue while the rest of the concert goers had to brave their way through the NLEX traffic.

"Yesterday, the Philippine Arena experienced an unprecedented influx of 40,000 individuals eagerly attending a concert, resulting in unforeseen traffic complications along the route," said Maj. Gen. Nelson Morales, PSG Commander.

"Recognizing that this traffic situation posed a potential threat to the security of our President, the PSG took decisive action by opting for the presidential chopper," he added.

Morales said they decided to use the chopper for the President's protection.

He appealed for the public's understanding over the issue.

"Your continued understanding and support for these measures are crucial in maintaining the safety and well-being of our nation's leadership," he said.