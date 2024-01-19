Home  >  Entertainment

Marcos Jr watches Coldplay concert in Bulacan

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2024 11:44 PM | Updated as of Jan 19 2024 11:46 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday joined thousands of Filipino music fans in watching the first night of Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres" concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Malacañang confirmed the President’s attendance to the popular British rock band’s much awaited Philippine concert in a text message.

A picture of the Philippine leader watching the concert was posted on the Philippine Concerts Facebook page.

“Spotted: President BBM at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres concert at the Philippine Arena,” the post read.

