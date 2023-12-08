Jikamarie thrilled to open for Coldplay in PH Arena

MANILA --Singer-songwriter Jikamarie will be joining the much-awaited concert of British rock band Coldplay in the Philippines next year, events promoter Live Nation Philippines revealed on Friday.

Jikamarie is the opening act at Coldplay's two-night concert happening on January 19 and January 20 at Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

On Instagram, Jikamarie expressed her happiness to be part of the shows.

"Such an honor to open for one of the most iconic artists we all listened to growing up!! see u guys," Jikamarie wrote.

The Coldplay last played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

Coldplay is also known for its hit singles "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.

In 2021, Coldplay performed “Higher Power” on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Related videos: