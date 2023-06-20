Coldplay gets second concert date for PH stop in 2024

MANILA – Here's good news for those who failed to secure tickets to the 2024 concert of the British rock band Coldplay in the Philippines.

On Tuesday, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines revealed on its social media pages that Coldplay will have a second show at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on January 20, after tickets to the original concert date on January 19 were sold out.

Ticket selling for the Day 2 show will begin on June 22 at 12 p.m.

Fans who are willing to splurge can pay as much as P46,000 for one pass as Live Nation revealed limited tickets for “enhanced experiences.”

Ultimate Spheres Experience pass holders will have a premium seat in the arena, aside from a backstage tour, and stage access for photo opportunities. They will also have their own entrance to the venue, exclusive custom merch, a Coldplay gift item, and access to dedicated merch counters.

The next expensive ticket is the Supersolis Experience worth P30,000 each. Ticketholders will have a premium seat, their own entrance to the venue, a Coldplay gift item, and access to dedicated merch counters.

The promoter also released guidelines for ticket selling which includes a limit of six tickets per transaction. Other ticket prices range from P2,500 to P22,000.

Coldplay is also known for its hit singles "The Scientist," "Fix You," and "Viva La Vida," among others.

The band last played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

