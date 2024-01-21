Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Pinoy celebrities enjoy Coldplay concert in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2024 10:15 PM

Screenshots from Arjo Atayde, Sarah Lahbati, and Shaina Magdayao's Instagram stories and Marco Gallo's Instagram account.
MANILA — Filipino celebrities were among the thousands of fans who enjoyed the concert of British rock band Coldplay in the Philippines during the weekend.

Coldplay held their "Music of the Spheres" over two days at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

A portion of the sales of the tickets will go to climate-advocate groups that focuses on reforestation, ocean clean-ups, conservation, re-wilding and soil restoration, carbon capture, green and clean technology, environmental laws and advocacies. 

Here are the celebrities who attended Coldplay's concert:

SHAINA MAGDAYAO

Screenshot from Shaina Magdayao's Instagram stories.
ALEXA ILACAD

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

DILAW

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dilaw (@dilaw.band)

ARJO ATAYDE AND MAINE MENDOZA

Screenshot from Arjo Atayde's Instagram stories.
HEAVEN PERALEJO AND MARCO GALLO

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mac (@marcogalloc)

LOLA AMOUR

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lola Amour (@lolaamourph)

SARAH LAHBATI

Photo from Sarah Lahbati's Instagram stories.
SOFIA ANDRES

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOFIA (@iamsofiaandres)

