LOOK: Pinoy celebrities enjoy Coldplay concert in PH

Screenshots from Arjo Atayde, Sarah Lahbati, and Shaina Magdayao's Instagram stories and Marco Gallo's Instagram account.

MANILA — Filipino celebrities were among the thousands of fans who enjoyed the concert of British rock band Coldplay in the Philippines during the weekend.

Coldplay held their "Music of the Spheres" over two days at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

A portion of the sales of the tickets will go to climate-advocate groups that focuses on reforestation, ocean clean-ups, conservation, re-wilding and soil restoration, carbon capture, green and clean technology, environmental laws and advocacies.

Here are the celebrities who attended Coldplay's concert:

SHAINA MAGDAYAO

Screenshot from Shaina Magdayao's Instagram stories.

ALEXA ILACAD

DILAW

ARJO ATAYDE AND MAINE MENDOZA

Screenshot from Arjo Atayde's Instagram stories.

HEAVEN PERALEJO AND MARCO GALLO

LOLA AMOUR

SARAH LAHBATI

Photo from Sarah Lahbati's Instagram stories.

SOFIA ANDRES

RELATED VIDEO: