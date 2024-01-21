LOOK: Pinoy celebrities enjoy Coldplay concert in PH

MANILA — Filipino celebrities were among the thousands of fans who enjoyed the concert of British rock band Coldplay in the Philippines during the weekend.
Coldplay held their "Music of the Spheres" over two days at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
A portion of the sales of the tickets will go to climate-advocate groups that focuses on reforestation, ocean clean-ups, conservation, re-wilding and soil restoration, carbon capture, green and clean technology, environmental laws and advocacies.
Here are the celebrities who attended Coldplay's concert:
SHAINA MAGDAYAO
ALEXA ILACAD
DILAW
ARJO ATAYDE AND MAINE MENDOZA
HEAVEN PERALEJO AND MARCO GALLO
LOLA AMOUR
SARAH LAHBATI
SOFIA ANDRES
