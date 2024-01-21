Members of the House of Representatives led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and Majority Leader Manuel Jose "Mannix Dalipe" gather for a photo on March 6, 2023 following the approval of the Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 of the Congress of the Philippines calling for a constitutional convention to propose amendments to the 1987 Constitution. House of Reprentatives handout/File.

MANILA — A group consisting of supporters of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday expressed opposition to the people’s initiative campaign to amend the 1987 Constitution, noting that the country needs a total revision of the Charter.



In a forum in Caloocan City, lawyer Orly De Guzman of Partido Pederal ng Maharlika (PPM) said they are pushing for Charter change (Cha-cha) through Constitutional convention (Con-con) as a “more feasible approach.”



“We will agree that a Charter change, Constitutional change is imperative at this moment so that we can effect the changes that we want in our country and the mode would be a Constitutional convention where delegates shall be elected in an election that will coincide or will be scheduled at the same time with local and national elections in 2025,” De Guzman said.

PPM consists of founders of Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC).



“We are here to help the Marcos and Duterte administration succeed,” De Guzman said.



The group said they want a total overhaul of the Constitution, contrary to the current push of only amending the economic provisions that allegedly would only benefit the politicians and businessmen.

“We don’t believe on amendment only, we should overhaul it. Overhaul! Total overhaul ‘yan! ‘Wag tayong papayag na amendment lang kasi ‘yan, magse-select lang sila kung ano ‘yung pabor sa kanila,” said PPM member Dr. Sonny Pimentel.



Meanwhile, Emily Malilim of the National Anti-Poverty Commission in the Cagayan region said some congressmen mobilized village officials to hold a signature drive for people’s initiative in provinces.



She urged people not to participate in the campaign.



“Huwag po tayong pipirma diyan kasi against po tayo. ‘Wag nating ipagkatiwala [ang ating pirma] kasi alam natin na ang mga kongresista, matatakaw,” she said.





