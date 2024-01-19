Home  >  News

VP Duterte calls out alleged buying of signature for people's initiative

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2024 10:27 PM

The Philippine vice president called out the supposed payoffs in a signature drive for amendments to the country's charter.

Sara Duterte expressed her misgivings over the people's initiative which the election commission expects to be a tedious process. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 19, 2024
