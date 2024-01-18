Economic Cha-cha 'not the key' to country's progress: IBON

Children and their parents line up for a feeding program in Baseco, Tondo, Manila on Nov. 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — IBON Foundation Executive Director Sonny Africa on Thursday disputed claims of Charter change (Cha-cha) proponents that amending the Constitution would attract more foreign investors in the Philippines.

For one, Africa said the Philippines has been a leading foreign investment destination in Southeast Asia in previous decades but its effects have yet to be felt by most Filipinos.

“Yung benepisyo ng foreign direct investment para sa totoong pag-unlad, meaning sa pagpapalakas ng agrikultura at industriya, ay hindi siya nakasasalay [doon]... Walang ebidensya [na iyon] ang susi sa pag-unlad ng bansa,” he pointed out.

What the Philippines needs, Africa said, is having a government that is more assertive to its sovereignty and is committed to strengthen its policies towards supporting local industries.

The IBON Foundation official said economic Cha-cha will only open opportunities to foreign investors, without actually benefitting Filipinos.

“Isa itong lusot lang para bigyang-daan yung pagbubukas ng ekonomiya."

The current Constitution actually provides government "leverage" to protect the country’s interests to foreign investors, Africa said.

On Monday, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri filed Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 seeking to amend economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

The proposal, which will need concurrence from the House of Representatives, seeks to amend parts of Articles XII (National Economy and Patrimony), XIV (Education, Science and Technology, Arts, Culture and Sports) and XVI (General Provisions).

RBH No. 6 proposes amending Section 11 of Article XII, which allows only Filipinos and corporations where Filipinos own at least 60 percent to operate public utilities.

The amendment will allow Congress to pass laws that would relax this restriction.