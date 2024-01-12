Charter change not a panacea to PH's ills: CBCP

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines on Friday warned that Charter change is not a panacea to everything that ills the country.

In a statement by the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs, Philippine bishops said it is "totally wrong to think that changing the Constitution will reverse the course of our country and right the ship."

It said those pushing for Charter change are ignoring the best antidotes for the country's maladies including curbing corruption, ending political patronage, strengthening accountability, promoting social justice and equality and delivery of basic social services.

"Filipinos need more of those than simply cave in to the promotion of personal interests in lieu of the common good," it said.

Moves to change the Charter started in December after House Speaker Martin Romualdez said the House of Representatives would move to rewrite portions of the Constitution in 2024, with amendments focused on economic provisions that restrict foreign ownership.

In the same month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a review of the Charter to determine whether an overhaul is needed to attract foreign investments.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman has claimed that congressmen from the supermajority coalition have launched a campaign for charter change via people’s initiative, with an alleged payout of P100 per voter who signs the initiative.

Some Albay officials, however, denied bribing their constituents to sign the initiative.

A group backing charter change also denied receiving funds from congressmen to support the people's initiative.

