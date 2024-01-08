Registered voters of Barangay 659 cast their ballots at a mall in Manila as one of the mall voting pilot testing areas during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - AKO BICOL Party List Representative Raul Angelo “Jil” Bongalon and Polangui, Albay Mayor Raymond Adrian Salceda denied on Monday allegations that mobilization funds were given to mayors in Albay to give P100 to every voter who will sign a petition to amend a constitutional provision that directs both chambers of Congress to vote separately when modifying the charter.



“There is no truth on the assertion of Rep. Lagman that mobilization funds were given to the mayors to buy votes for the people’s initiative,” Bongalon said in a statement.



“It’s untrue that voters who would sign the petition for a people’s initiative will be given P100 each. That is false and utterly ridiculous,” Salceda said in a separate statement.



Former House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Chairman Alfredo Garbin Jr. also echoed these assertions. He attended the January 5 meeting of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Albay Chapter as a resource person, where charter change via people’s initiative was discussed.



“There was a meeting that transpired. But allegations on flow of funds or money, that’s a wild and baseless accusation,” Garbin told the media in a phone interview.



“I was invited to conduct a lecture with regard on how to proceed with the people’s initiative, kasi syempre nalaman nila na dati akong chairman ng constitutional amendments and gusto nila someone who is knowledgeable sa process,” he added.



Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman on Monday stood by his claim.



“Doon sa meeting na ‘yun, namigay ng 50% ng P100 per voter. Ang sabi, susunod ‘yung balance na 50%, kaya ‘yung mga alkalde ay nakatanggap ng partial para sa pambayad sa mga pipirma sa petisyon,” he said.



“Sa isang alkalde, 125,000 ‘yung 50%, ‘yung sa iba mas malaki. May isa, P142,500... Kasi ang tinatarget lang naman ay 3% of legislative voters....Ito ay tainted ng petition buying. Kung marangal at makabayan ang sadya ng people’s initiative, why buy the people’s will?” Lagman added.



He said some mayors from his district have returned the “mobilization funds” and are considering to file a complaint.



“Ang pagbili ng boto ng petitioner, para sa pagsang-ayon sa people’s initiative ay ipinagbabawal ng omnibus election, in relation to the initiative and referendum act. Ito ay criminal offense,” Lagman stressed.



Asked about the source of the mobilization funds and who is behind the initiative, Lagman said: ”Hindi malaman kung saan galing ang pondo, pero ang naroon sa meeting ay mga ranking members ng AKO BICOL party list… at ‘yung mga nagbigay ng pondo ay ‘yung AKO BICOL coordinators.”



Under the 1987 Constitution, amendments to the charter may be proposed by the people through initiative upon a petition of at least 12% of the total number of registered voters in the country, of which every legislative district must be represented by at least 3% of the registered voters there.



A photo of the petition, which Lagman sent to the media, showed that the initiative hopes to make the Senate and the House vote jointly, instead of separately, when deciding on any amendment to or revision of the Constitution. Should this succeed, Lagman said, the lower chamber with over 300-members will overwhelm the Senate with only 24 members.



“Talo ang mga senador dito, pagka't mas marami ang representatives. At sa nakikita natin, madalas invariably, hindi nakakalusot ang charter change proposal sa senado...‘yung paggawa ng joint voting sa constituent assembly. Doon palagay ko naman ipapadaan ang substantial amendments ng Saligang Batas,” he warned.



“The House has tried several times in the past to initiate charter change. Such attempts have languished in the Senate. The need for urgent revisions in the Constitution, particularly on the economic front, has long been the consensus in the House of Representatives,” Albay 2nd District Joey Salceda said.



Lagman also questioned the alleged insufficient information provided in gathering support for charter change from local chief executives and barangays— a point disputed by Garbin.



“Palagay ko, during the meeting, may mga sinasabing economic provisions, pag-extend ng term limits. Sapagkat ‘yung isang alkalde, nagsabi, “Ako sang-ayon diyan sapagkat ma-e-extend ang term ko...Sa mga nagpapapirma, hindi alam kung ano ang pinapapirmahan nila,” Lagman said.



“‘Yun ang nakita kong form really to push for the joint voting ng Congress. Pero malinaw nakasaad sa petition na pinipirmahan ngayon ng mga registered voters, talagang malinaw na malinaw, at nakita ko naman ‘yung procedure, based on information gathered from the ground na pinapaintindi muna yung pinapipirmahan,” Garbin asserted.



“There is nothing wrong in seeking reforms in the present Constitution considering that the move to amend the Constitution is for the betterment of our country. At the end of the day, any move or proposal to amend the Constitution will be subjected to a national plebiscite, wherein our people will vote to accept or reject the proposal,” Bongalon noted.

