MANILA — The Chinese Coast Guard has reportedly driven away a Filipino fishing boat in Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea and continued to shadow them until they left the area early this month, the Philippine Coast Guard said Saturday.

The maritime incident, a video of which was shared on the PCG Facebook account, happened on Jan. 9, days after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. visited China.

The boat captain of FFB KEN-KEN reported their experience to authorities on Friday, based on the PCG statement.

"Accordingly, [the China Coast Guard vessel] maneuvered towards FFB KEN-KEN at a distance of approximately 800 yards and deployed a rigid hull inflatable boat," the PCG said.

"The CCG personnel onboard the RHIB gestured for the Filipino fishermen to leave the area. Consequently, FFB KEN-KEN altered her course and departed Ayungin Shoal. However, CCGV 5204 continued to shadow FFB KEN-KEN while underway to Boxall Reef."

Boxall Reef is the international name of Rajah Soliman Reef, which, as with the Ayungin Shoal, is within the Philippines' 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone.

The PCG said it is currently investigating the reported incident and Task Force Pag-asa was immediately deployed in the area to establish the country's presence there.

"This is to protect the interest and ensure the safety of Filipino fishermen who conduct fishing operations in the said vicinity waters as their source of livelihood," it said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is still "awaiting official reports and will take the appropriate diplomatic action after verification and assessment of the incident.”

The incident happened after Manila and Beijing agreed to establish "direct communication line" in case of maritime incidents like these in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos earlier said they agreed that China would not stop Filipinos from fishing in the country's waters, clarifying former National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos' statement that Beijing wants to partner with the local fisherfolk.

Marcos this week said the maritime dispute is something that keeps him up at night.

There is no statement yet from the Chinese government regarding the latest incident.

