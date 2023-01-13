Fishermen get ready to moor their boat after fishing at dawn along the shores of Danao City, Cebu at daybreak. Sustainable fishing is a key issue in the country as around 60% of Filipinos live in coastal zones and depend on coastal resources for their livelihoods. Charlie Saceda, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Chinese government has raised the possibility of partnership with the country's fishing villages amid the ongoing tensions in the West Philippine Sea, National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said on Friday.

Carlos said this was among the things being proposed to establish peace and resolution in the disputed waters following President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's visit to Asia's largest economy earlier this month.

"Nagpo-propose ang China na magkaroon ng partnership between fishing villages at tinitingnan natin yan," Carlos said during a public briefing.

"Marami pang levels of cooperation na lingid sa kaalaman ng publiko na nangyayari between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Chinese Coast Guard at binabalangkas kung paano talaga magkaroon tayo ng modus vivendi na hindi na magkakaroon ng bungguan diyan sa contested South China Sea," she added.

During the President's state visit, Manila and Beijing was able to sign an agreement establishing direct communication lines on the West Philippine Sea to prevent "miscalculation" and miscommunication during heated situations there.

Marcos, Jr. earlier said this will be done at "various levels up to the highest level."

"Ilang beses nang sinabi ni President Marcos na hindi lang naman ito ang ating relationship sa People's Republic of China na friend natin, na neighbor natin at partner natin. Pinapaigting natin ngayon ang people-to-people exchanges," Carlos added.

China, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei have overlapping claims in the South China Sea, which is rich with minerals and serves as a critical trade route.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague invalidated China's sweeping claims in the South China Sea, but Beijing has rejected the decision and continued its military buildup in the area.

In December, Manila said it was "seriously concerned" about reports of China's fresh reclamation on unoccupied islands in the South China Sea, saying it contravened the principles of self-restraint in a 2012 agreement between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations including the Philippines.

- With a report from Kyodo News

