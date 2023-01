Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA— President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. told the World Economic Forum (WEF) that the territorial dispute on the South China Sea is something that "keeps me up at night," noting that it must be responded to properly.

During his interview with WEF Borge Brende in Davos, Switzerland, Marcos said his policy centers on peace and stability, adding that "if something goes wrong here, we are going to suffer."

"It keeps you up in the day, keeps you up most of the time. It’s something... It’s very dynamic. It’s constantly in flux. So you have to pay attention to it and to make sure that you are at least aware of the present situation so that you’re able to respond properly," he said.

The President issued the statement a week after Manila and Beijing signed a deal establishing "direct communication lines" to prevent miscalculation in the disputed waters.

