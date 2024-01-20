PISTON President Mody Floranda said they are preparing for the January 31, 2024 consolidation deadline set by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Floranda said they are holding consultations with various local transport groups nationwide, to discuss the fate of the drivers and operators who will not join the consolidation phase of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.



The LTFRB earlier said unconsolidated jeepneys will no longer be allowed to ply routes starting February 1.

Floranda said they are waiting for the hearing of the Congress Committee on Transportation on January 24, which will address issues related to the PUV modernization program.



“Bahagi ito ng naganap na hearing noong last week, na ito'y continuous na hearing. Kung ano ang magiging desisyon noong hearing ngayong 24 bagamat malinaw yung posisyon ng mga congressman noong nakaraang hearing, ang sinasabi nga nila ay dapat hindi muna ituloy yung programa ng modernization. Maraming kwestyon ang kinatawan ng Kongreso. Isang kwestyon diyan, anong authority ng LTFRB para tanggalan ng prangkisa itong public transport, itong mga jeep,” he said.



Floranda said they will also hold mobilizations against the LTFRB order.

PISTON is also not convinced by the LTFRB's statement that there will be no transportation shortage come February 1.



“Ang tingin natin ay hindi natin alam kung saan kinuha ng LTFRB. Halimbawa yung binabanggit kung dalawang mayor na ruta. Yung Cubao-E. Rod.-Espana. Anong ilalagay nila sa kagyat, pagdating ng February, paano nila sasaluhin yung mga mararaming pasahero? ang Cubao-E.Rod ay halos anim na ruta, paano nila sasaluhin ang mga pasahero diyan?” he added.



Floranda said most of the members of PISTON and transport group MANIBELA did not join the government’s consolidation program.



“Ang panawagan natin ay batay sa proposed ng Kongreso ay muling pag-aralan yung programa ng modernisasyon sapagkat malinaw naman na tayo ay hindi tutol doon sa modernization basta ang nilalabanan natin dito ay yung pamamaraan ng pagtutulak ng modernization,” Florando said.



Meanwhile, some drivers whose operators did not join the consolidation are worried about their fate. Among them is Jeffrey Gallardo, who plies the Blumentritt-Novaliches route.



“Baka mahuli katulad niyan kapag nahuli ako anong ipangtutubos ko nun,” he said.

He said he needs to double his effort while they are still allowed to operate on their designated routes to at least save for his family. He has six children still attending school.



Jeepney driver Roderick Baragas, meanwhile, is afraid that they will no longer be allowed to operate their routes on February 1.



“Siyempre huhulihin kami,” he said.

