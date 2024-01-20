Marker commemorating Pan Am China Clipper arrival unveiled at Manila Yacht Club

The National Historical Commission Chair, Emmanuel Calairo, and US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, unveiled a historical marker on Saturday at the Manila Yacht Club, honoring the arrival of the Pan Am China Clipper in 1935. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) -- A historical marker honoring the arrival of the Pan Am China Clipper in 1935 was unveiled at the Manila Yacht Club, Saturday.

Leading the ceremony were National Historical Commission Chair Emmanuel Calairo, and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

"The arrival of the Pan Am China Clipper in Manila on the 29th of November 1935… facilitated the ease of their travel from the Philippines to the rest of the world," said Calairo on the significance of the China Clipper's arrival.

A historical marker commemorating the arrival of Pan Am's China Clipper in the Philippines was unveiled at Manila Yacht Club by NHCP Chair Emmanuel Calairo and US Ambassador to the PH, Marykay Carlson. pic.twitter.com/yqR1LWZdKO — Izzy Lee (@_izzylee) January 20, 2024





The concept of the Pan Am China Clipper's oceanic flight to Manila originated from Juan Trippe, the founder of Pan American Airways, aiming to expand commercial travel from the US to Asia via air.

On November 22, 1935, the aircraft took off from Alameda, San Francisco, carrying 110,000 letters in cargo.

According to Calairo, the anticipation in Manila was palpable as American and Filipino officials prepared for the aircraft's arrival.

The jetty at Manila Yacht Club's paddock was readied, and as the China Clipper circled Manila Bay, thousands witnessed the historic moment.









The China Clipper landed on Admiral's Landing in front of the Manila Hotel, where memorable activities took place, including the delivery of a letter from former President Theodore Roosevelt to President Manuel L. Quezon.

"The voyage of the China Clipper singlehandedly put the Philippines in the spotlight of world of aviation. It was proven that it is possible to travel west of the orient by flying across the Pacific Ocean," Calairo said.

The actual location of the Manila Yacht Club paved the way for future of transpacific flights from rhe US to Southeast Asia.

"The marker cements the very rich history of the Manila Yacht Club..It is also worthy to note that even before the historical marker, the club has duly recognized the Philippine historical landmark over 18 years already. The same mark can be seen also by the clubs main entrance," said Commo. Marco Tronqued, President of Manila Yacht Club.

Acknowledging the commitment to preserving history, Tronqued said: "We accept this esteemed historical marker, vowing to continue protecting the historical value of the club and safeguard its future."

Ambassador Carlson reflected on the groundbreaking voyage in 1935, which took nearly 60 hours with fuel stops in Honolulu, Midway, Wake, and Guam.

She compared this to recent advancements in air travel, celebrating the inauguration of United Airlines' new flight between Manila and San Francisco, taking only a little more than 12 hours nonstop.







Carlson highlighted the collaboration between American Airlines and Philippine Airlines, launching the first flights by a Philippine carrier on domestic U.S. routes, enhancing travel opportunities between the two nations.

"And in December, American Airlines and Philippine Airlines partnered on a limited codeshare agreement, launching the first flights by a Philippine carrier on domestic US flights, offering travelers greater convenience and connectivity," Carlson said.

"This arrangement also allows American Airlines customers to travel to Manila and Cebu, opening more travel opportunities linking our countries."



She praised the recent advances in air travel as building on the China Clipper's legacy and expressed gratitude to the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the Manila Yacht Club for commemorating this enduring symbol of innovation and connectivity.

"When you think about the intervening decades, US-Philippine relations are so strong across the whole gamut, friends, partners, allies," Carlson also said.

"I've been meeting with many Philippine leaders throughout the course of the next 12 months of the year 2024. This year we extend our military cooperation to exercise and to do whatever it takes both bilaterally and multilaterally to ensure the safety of our people."