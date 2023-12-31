Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Manila Post Office will become a tourism destination alongside the Manila Metropolitan Theater and Intramuros once it is restored, an official of the Philippine Postal Corp (Philpost) said on Sunday.

The historic building was damaged by a fire in May this year.

The good news is that several government agencies are now working together to study its restoration, said Philpost Postmaster General Luis Carlos.

Philpost is working with the National Historical Commission, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Department of Tourism, the City of Manila and other agencies on restoring the iconic structure.

The building is currently undergoing a detailed architectural and engineering study to see if the structure will hold, Carlos said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo.

“We'll find out what are the interventions that we can do at paano po malalaman talaga at the en of the day kung magkano ang gagastusin doon sa building to restore it,” said Carlos.

The building is insured, he said, and once restored, it will form part of the historic Manila tourism circuit.