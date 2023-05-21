Home > News MULTIMEDIA Manila Post Office on fire Nonie Sales, ABS-CBN News Posted at May 22 2023 07:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fire rages inside the Manila Central Post Office in this photo taken early morning on Monday in Manila. The fire, which has reached General Alarm, reportedly started around midnight. Read More: fire post office Lawton Manila philpost /video/news/05/22/23/pagasa-monitoring-potential-super-typhoon/overseas/05/22/23/zelenskyy-likens-war-torn-ukraine-to-a-bombed-hiroshima/overseas/05/22/23/who-chief-hopes-for-historic-pandemic-accord/entertainment/05/22/23/dicaprio-praises-scorseses-epic-reckoning-with-past-at-cannes/overseas/05/22/23/germany-s-korea-agree-to-boost-economic-security-ties