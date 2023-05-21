Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Manila Post Office on fire

Nonie Sales, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 22 2023 07:30 AM

Manila Post Office on fire

Fire rages inside the Manila Central Post Office in this photo taken early morning on Monday in Manila. The fire, which has reached General Alarm, reportedly started around midnight. 

Read More:  fire   post office   Lawton   Manila   philpost  