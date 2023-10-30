More US airlines may fly to Manila, says envoy

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco arrives in Manila on Monday, October 30, marking the first direct flight of a US flag carrier between the Philippines and mainland United States. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- There could be more American carriers flying to Manila, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson revealed on Monday after the inaugural United Airlines' direct flight between San Francisco and Manila.

Carlson said many other U.S. airlines may follow suit, revealing that high-level aviation talks with the Philippine government have been conducted.

“Our engagement with Philippine aviation authorities over the past several months… increasing more opportunities for American carriers to serve the Philippine market,” she said.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson joined the event at NAIA welcoming United Airlines' direct flight from San Francisco. She also had photos taken with the cabin crew. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Carlson spoke at the arrival event of the United Airlines Boeing 777 jet direct from San Francisco to Manila.

A water canon salute welcomed the plane Monday morning. This marked the first time a U.S. carrier will have regular direct flights between the Philippines and mainland U.S. Prior to this, United had flights between Manila and Guam and Palau.

Philippine Department of Transportation Usec. Roberto Lim said he is happy with the arrival of what he calls a "historic flight."

“This is the new non-stop transpacific flight. It is a testament to the strong bilateral relations.”

United officials said they chose to have direct flights to the Philippines, even if it’s far from the U.S., because of the close ties between the two nations.

They said they have a positive outlook for air travel in the Asia Pacific region, including possible growth traffic in the Philippines. They vowed to offer reasonable fares to the Filipinos.

“There’s a strong Filipino diaspora in the United States. Many want to come home and see their loved ones and their families. But we also know there are tourists coming in,” said Marcel Fuchs, United Managing Director for International Sales.

Fuchs added that they may also add new routes to and from Manila in the future, but as of now they are focused on the San Francisco-Manila route.

The Philippine Tourism Department, meanwhile, welcomes the new flight as it can help bring in more tourists to the country to help hit the target of 4.8 million tourist arrivals for 2023. As of September 2023, 4.3 million tourists have already been recorded.

“We are very optimistic United Airlines flying daily from United States to the Philippines will bring in much needed boost And we will exceed the number we are projecting this year,” said Department of Tourism Regional Director Sharlene Batin.

Philippine Airlines, the only other airline servicing direct flights to the US, earlier said they are not worried about the competition as they are also improving their services.

