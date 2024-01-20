DILG to sanction village officials participating in signature drive for Cha-cha

MANILA — The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday said village officials who participate in the signature campaign for people’s initiative to amend the Constitution may face sanctions.



DILG Undersecretary Chito Valmocina said the department has been verifying information that some village officials are involved in the signature drive, but no formal complaints have been lodged so far.



Valmocina said village officials should not campaign for the people’s initiative, let alone comment on the matter.



Village halls should not also be used for the gathering of signatures, he added.







“I-black and white niyo kung meron kayong nakita kasi hindi puwede ‘yong hearsay,” Valmocina told reporters in a forum.



“Depende doon sa magiging complaint sa kanya at lahat ng mga complaint naman na ‘yan, pagka-dumating na sa akin, dinadala ko sa legal ‘yan para ‘yong legal ang mag e-evaluate at magba-validate. At kung ano ‘yong makikita nilang violation doon, gagawan naman namin ng aksyon ‘yon,” he continued.



Valmocina also advised village officials to monitor the signature campaign and help maintain peace and order.



“Kung meron mga ilang grupo na sabihin natin nangha-harass o nananakot o gumagamit ng impluwensya, puwedeng mag-investigate ang barangay at gumawa ang report,” he said.





