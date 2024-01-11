Home > News PIRMA seeks anew to change form of gov't ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2024 10:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An advocacy group pushing for changes to the Philippine constitution denied it is getting funding support from congressmen. PIRMA's denial is in response to allegations that voters are being bribed to support a people's initiative for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 11, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PIRMA charter change 1987 Constitution constitutional amendments