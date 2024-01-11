Home  >  News

PIRMA seeks anew to change form of gov't

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 11 2024 10:26 PM

An advocacy group pushing for changes to the Philippine constitution denied it is getting funding support from congressmen.

PIRMA's denial is in response to allegations that voters are being bribed to support a people's initiative for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 11, 2024
