MANILA — "PIRMA", the group that sought to amend the 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative during the Ramos administration, was behind the pro-Charter change (Cha-cha) advertisement that aired on TV networks this week, a law firm representing it said Wednesday.

Lawyer Alex Avisado of the Gana Atienza Avisado Law Offices told ABS-CBN News that his law firm was providing the legal help for PIRMA in anticipation of a long legal battle to push for Cha-cha.

PIRMA's ad claimed that many Filipinos were "neglected" and "left behind" by the 1987 Constitution, and that the promised reforms on the sector of agriculture, education and economy all failed.

“Ang purpose po ng advertisement na napanood ninyo is to bring into public discussion. Puwede na ba nating pag-usapan iyong people’s initiative to amend the Constitution? Panahon na ba? At kung pwede na, ano ba ang gusto ninyong isama doon sa mga ipo-propose na amendments,” Avisado said.

Avisado said PIRMA functions through “donations” from its volunteers.

Private funds were used for the ad, he said.

“Hindi po [kami gumagamit ng government funds]. This is a private initiative. We are a private small law office who represents PIRMA and other similarly minded individuals na gusto rin pong tumulong at isulong ang private consultation for people’s initiative to amend the Constitution,” Avisado said.

"Ito ay tulung-tulong, chip-in chip-in sa mga kliyente namin. Some of those remain anonymous at this point," he added.

According to the Initiative and Referendum Act, the public can propose constitutional amendments through a people's initiative by lodging a petition signed by at least 12 percent of the total number of registered voters.

Each legislative district must also be represented by at least 3 percent of registered voters. Currently, there are over 67 million registered voters in the Philippines.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez in December said the House of Representatives would move to rewrite portions of the Constitution this year, with amendments focused on economic provisions that restrict foreign ownership.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered during the same month a review of the Charter to determine whether an overhaul is needed to attract foreign investments.