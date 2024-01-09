Residents brave the heat as they avail of free social services during an event organized by the City of Manila at De Pinedo Street in San Andres, Manila on April 24, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Support for the charter change initiative is not among the conditions to qualify for the government’s medical and emergency employment assistance programs, the Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Health stressed on Tuesday.



They issued the statement following allegations by Senator Imee Marcos that government aid programs, including DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced workers (TUPAD), and DOH’s Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP), are being offered by the cha-cha signature campaign prime movers as incentive to districts that will deliver the required number of signatures for the petition.

Under the 1987 Constitution, amendments to the charter may be proposed by the people through initiative, upon a petition of at least 12% of the total number of registered voters in the country, with every legislative district represented by at least 3% of its registered voters.



“The only consideration of the DOH for the distribution of medical assistance for indigent and financially incapacitated patients is their circumstance as evaluated by a licensed social worker at a hospital or health facility,” DOH Deputy Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo told ABS-CBN News.



Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma, for his part, said only disadvantaged and displaced workers are eligible to avail of the benefits under the TUPAD program. He added that DOLE is ready to investigate should a complaint be filed regarding the implementation of the said emergency employment program.



“Nakakalungkot to the point na nakakagalit dahil ang TUPAD po ay isang magandang programa na layunin ay tumulong po sa lehitimo, ika nga, magiging entitled bilang benepisyaryo at hindi po nakabatay bilang insentibo para lang sa isang bagay na ika nga ay politika ang karakter.. Hindi po mapapahintulutan ng DOLE na kami ay kasangkapan sa mga gawain na hindi angkop sa batas,” he told ANC’s Dateline.



“Hindi ito pwendeg ipagkakaloob lang, gaya ng sa alegasyon, pipirma ka lang bibigyan ka ng TUPAD… Hindi kasama sa conditionality yan na magpirma ka para ma-indigent ka sa TUPAD. Kailangan ang basic, nandoon siya sa kategoyrang nabanggit ko, disadvantaged at displaced worker… Kung may nagsasabi na kayo ay pagkakalooban nito basta kayo ay pumirma ay hindi po tama… Hindi ganyan ang pamantayan at alituntunin ng DOLE,” Laguesma reminded the public.

RELATED VIDEO