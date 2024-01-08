A woman uses her phone outside the Commission on Elections (Comelec) building in Quezon City on October 14, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday said it has no jurisdiction on the alleged talks regarding a people’s initiative.



Some congressmen, particularly Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, said mayors were asked to give P100 to each constituent who would sign a petition to amend the constitution.



According to Comelec Spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco, they have no information regarding this.



“Wala pong information ang COMELEC tungkol diyan sa nagaganap na ‘yan at hindi po kami involved diyan,” Laudiangco said.



As such, the poll body cannot say what possible violations are involved.



“Hindi pa po pumapasok sa ngayon ang jurisdiction ng COMELEC dito dahil hindi pa naman po election period, hindi pa po naifa-file sa’min kung anoman yan,” Laudiangco explained.

