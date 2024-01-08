Home > News Albay officials deny bribery allegations surrounding people’s initiative for charter change ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2024 12:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A Philippine senator claims funds from state aid programs are being used to entice voters to agree to proposals for constitutional amendments. The allegation is denied by officials who are pushing a so-called people’s initiative for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 8, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight charter change people's initiative Albay