Albay officials deny bribery allegations surrounding people's initiative for charter change

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 09 2024 12:02 AM

A Philippine senator claims funds from state aid programs are being used to entice voters to agree to proposals for constitutional amendments.

The allegation is denied by officials who are pushing a so-called people’s initiative for charter change. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 8, 2024
