MANILA -- Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Friday warned of a possible egg shortage as she urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to finally appoint a permanent secretary at the the Department of Agriculture (DA).

“DA needs to step up and swiftly address the escalating egg prices on the market before it takes a turn for the worse not only in the egg industry but also for low-income households that rely on eggs as their cheapest protein source,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

"Dapat nang magtalaga ng competent na DA secretary. Hindi natin kailangan ng part-time secretary dahil hindi nito matutugunan ang mga full time na problema na kinakaharap natin sa agrikultura," the senator added.

Marcos currently serves as head of the DA pending a permanent appointment.

Hontiveros said that the Marcos administration should consider alternative solutions to this crisis other than the “go-to” importation.

“Hindi gaya sa manok, baboy, asukal, mais, bigas at sibuyas, bulok na ang itlog bago pa dumating dito sa bansa. Kaya hindi na uubra ang easy way out na importation ng administrasyon kapag nagkukulang ng suplay at tumataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin,” she warned.

Since last year, the country has faced several agricultural challenges, particularly in rice, sugar, and recently, onions.

Several stakeholders have blamed DA for its alleged "poor planning."