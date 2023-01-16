Customers sift through red onions at a stall in Divisoria market in Manila on Aug. 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Senators, farmers, and other stakeholders on Monday took turns to lash out at the Department of Agriculture (DA) for its alleged lapses which supposedly led to the soaring price of local onions.

DA officials and farmers were invited by the Senate panel on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform to find out why the price of onions went as high as P700 per kilo during the holiday season and remained at around P350 to P550 this week.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the panel, was puzzled as to how the price of the commodity soared despite having no "real shortage."

Villar said based on the onion supply and demand data of the DA, there was no shortage that could cause a drastic increase in the prices of onions given that there was a surplus of 53,202 metric tons (MT) in 2021 that could have addressed the 2,000 MT deficiency in 2022.

“So we could say that we really don't have a shortage to cause an increase in price, that is why we're calling this hearing for the people to be able to explain what is happening… they have to explain to us what is happening in the DA and, of course, in the Bureau of Customs,” Villar said.

Sen. Imee Marcos, who initiated the investigation, blamed the DA's "poor planning" for the onion crisis.

Marcos pointed out that the shortage of onion supply could have been averted if only the DA made a “timely” and “well-projected” minimal importation during the off season.

“The price of onions had taken us on this mad roller coaster ride during the last few months. It is apparent that there is an abject lack of planning (on the part of DA) therefore,” Marcos said.

The DA's plan of importing some 20,000 MT of onions to address the soaring prices was also criticized as it would supposedly result in losses for onion farmers set to harvest in the next month.

In response, the DA said it already updated its request and would only import 5,000 MT of onions.

