Residents of San Andres in Malate, Manila line up to purchase red and white onions from Nueva Ecija for only P170 per kilo at the Kadiwa Center at the Bureau of Plant Industry on January 6, 2023. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Agriculture has approved the importation of 21,060 metric tons of onions as the price of the commodity continues to soar, an official said Tuesday.

DA Deputy Spokesperson Rex Estoperez said they considered the volume and the timing of the importation based on the expected harvests of onion growers.

Onion harvests can peak between mid-February and May, he said. The imports should arrive by Jan. 27 or until the first week of February, and is lower than the 22,000 initially recommended.

"Yung letter... addressed to retail licensed onion importers na pinirmahan ni Senior [Undersecretary] Panganiban at 'yong mga pagbabago sa rekomendasyon natin, from 22,000 metric tons, naging 21,060 metric tons," he said during a televised briefing.

"'Yung ating import volume ay base sa pangangailangan ng ating merkado. In the meantime na wala pa ang peak harvest ng ating magsasaka," he added.

"Yun ang mga pagbabago, yun ang nakikita natin na dapat dumating ang sibuyas na in-import bago mag-peak harvest ang ating onion growers."

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier sought the release of smuggled onions in the market to pull down the prices of the commodity.

Based on the agency's monitoring as of Jan. 9, the price of local onions play around P400 to P600 in some wet markets.

More details to follow.