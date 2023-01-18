Workers unload bags of red onions inside a storage area in Divisoria market in Manila on Aug. 18, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Poor planning by the Department of Agriculture is the main reason for the onion shortage in the country, a former Cabinet official said Wednesday.

Agriculture officials warned as early as August of possible shortage of onions due to dwindling supply.

"They knew there was deficiency... but ang question ay, why did they not proceed [with the importation]?" former Agriculture Secretary William Dar told ANC's "Headstart".

"So, at the end of the day, the bottom line, after all this, borrowing the lines of the Senate hearing, this is the net result of the poor planning of the Department of Agriculture," he added.

The price of onions skyrocketed to P700 a kilo in some public markets in Metro Manila during the holiday season.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed himself as agriculture chief when he assumed office in June.

For Dar, the President should now designate a permanent DA secretary.

"Because this crisis situation needs 24/7 attention, ito suggestion lang, it is now time really to have a full-time secretary," he said.