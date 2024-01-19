MANILA — Social media personality Toni Fowler on Friday posted bail after a Pasay court ordered her arrest for alleged violation of the Cybercrime Prevention Act in relation to her controversial music video.

Fowler posted a P120,000 bail, the Pasay Regional Trial Court Branch 108 said.

The content creator previously drew mixed reactions for the music video of her song "MPL" due to its adult content.



She said the video was restricted and not intended for a universal audience.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRB) previously said that had it been given an opportunity to rate the music video, it would have gotten an “X” rating.



— With a report from Michael Joe Delizo, ABS-CBN News