Sassa Gurl drops new single 'Panaginip' with Toni Fowler

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 25 2023 12:44 PM | Updated as of Nov 25 2023 01:31 PM

Photo from Sassa Gurl's YouTube channel.
MANILA — Content creater Sassa Gurl has dropped a new single with "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" star Toni Fowler.

In the nearly 3-minute clip, Fowler joins Sassa with her striking lyrics in the new track "Panaginip."

The music video also features Nunoy Revlon, from the ballroom reality show "Legendary" Season 3.

Fowler is currently seen as Chicky in the primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

Read More:  celebrity news   showbiz news   Toni Fowler   FPJ's Batang Quiapo   Batang Quiapo   Sassa Gurl   television   series   music  