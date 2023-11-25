Photo from Sassa Gurl's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Content creater Sassa Gurl has dropped a new single with "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" star Toni Fowler.

In the nearly 3-minute clip, Fowler joins Sassa with her striking lyrics in the new track "Panaginip."

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The music video also features Nunoy Revlon, from the ballroom reality show "Legendary" Season 3.

Fowler is currently seen as Chicky in the primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: