Toni Fowler clarifies 'MPL' music video for adults only

MANILA -- Content creator Toni Fowler acknowledged that she anticipated a range of reactions to the music video of her song "MPL" due to its adult content.

Nevertheless, in a TikTok post, she clarified that her latest release was actually restricted, and not intended for a universal audience.

“Ang daming nagsasabi ngayon ng kung anu-ano tungkol sa bago kong nilabas na kanta. Ine-expect ko din naman talaga na marami ding magagalit at hindi makakaintindi dahil itong nilabas kong music video ay hindi po para sa lahat,” she said.

“Sa totoo lang guys… kaya restricted talaga 'yun na may age dapat dahil hindi po talaga 'yun para sa mga bata. Ngayon, kung pinapabayaan niyo ang mga anak niyo, please huwag niyo po sa akin isisi lahat. Restricted po 'yun para sa mga adults lang po. Ginawa ko po ang kantang 'yan at MV na iyan para sa mga makaka-relate lang,” she added.

Fowler then urged people not to watch the music video if they feel that it's not for them.

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRB) earlier came out with a statement saying that had board been given the opportunity to rate the music video, it would have been given an “X” rating.

The MTRCB also reminded the public that they may use the report or flag option on YouTube and other online platforms to flag or report content they deem inappropriate or offensive to their sensitivities.

Meanwhile, Fowler also clarified in the same post that she did not force XBreezy Babe Papi, who is currently pregnant, to drink alcohol in the video.

“Actually nag-post na rin si Papi tungkol dito, 'yung kasama ko sa bahay. Kasi ang daming nagsasabi na bakit ganon, naturingang buntis pinainom ko ng alak,” she said.

Fowler stated that they replaced the contents of tequila bottles with juice of the same color.

“Nilaro lang po nila 'yung juice and 'yung tubig para magkakulay. Hindi ko po gagawin na isama ang isang buntis na tao at painumin po ng alak para lang sa music video ko,” she said.

Fowler stated that she would never ask someone who is pregnant to consume alcohol.