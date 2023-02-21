MANILA – The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MRTCB) has released a statement regarding the music video of “MPL” by content creator Toni Fowler and Freshbreed.

This after the MTRCB received a number of complaints regarding the clip’s vulgar content over the week end.

“In an online article published by Bandera, one of the personalities that appeared therein, Ms. Papi Galang, was quoted alleging that the song ‘MPL’ and its music video was rated as STRONG PARENTAL GUIDANCE (SPG),” the statement said.

“The MTRCB wishes to inform the public that MPL did not undergo MTRCB review and classification, hence, it was not given any rating by the Board,” it added.

The MTRB also stressed that had board been given the opportunity to rate the music video, it would have been given a “Not for Public Exhibition” or an “X” rating.

“We appeal to Ms. Galang, to be circumspect in her statements, and for news organizations such as Bandera to practice responsible journalism by fact-checking their reports before publication, as the public may be led to believe that the MTRCB had given its highest allowable rating for airing content on television to the said material,” the board said.

To end the statement, the MTRCB reminded the public that they may use the report or flag option on YouTube and other online platforms to flag or report content they deem inappropriate or offensive to their sensitivities.

“We are working on proposed amendments to our charter that is both fair to the creative industry and mindful of the needs of the Filipino viewing public.”