UP urges DND to 'reconsider, revoke' unilateral abrogation of accord

The University of the Philippines-Diliman campus in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The University of the Philippines on Tuesday urged the Department of National Defense to "reconsider and revoke" its unilateral abrogation of an accord on the entry of state forces into campus grounds.

The termination of the agreement was "totally unnecessary and unwarranted" and may result in worsening relations between the two institutions, said UP President Danilo Concepcion in a response to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

He added that the university regrets DND's move to abrogate the accord "without the prior consultation that would have addressed the concerns you raised in your letter."

"Instead of instilling confidence in our police and military, your decision can only sow more confusion and mistrust, given that you have not specified what it is that you exactly aim to do or put in place in lieu of the protections and courtesies afforded by the agreement," Concepcion said in a statement.

"May I urge you, therefore, to reconsider and revoke your abrogation, and request further that we meet to discuss your concerns in the shared spirit of peace, justice, and the pursuit of excellence."

The DND's move "infringes" on the state university's academic freedom, said Vice President for Public Affairs Elena Pernia.

"The UP like all other universities in the world value academic freedom. It is in that kind of atmosphere that we can produce this great knowledge contributory to the nation’s development," she told ANC's Headstart.

Pernia noted that the UP recently placed 65th among 489 universities in Southeast Asia in a ranking by London-based education publication Times Higher Education (THE).

"Left in peace, UP will continue to be a major contributor to the country’s development and to its national leadership in all fields," Concepcion said.

"That performance, Mr. Secretary, is the result of its exercise of academic freedom—the freedom to think, to probe, to question, to find and propose better solutions."