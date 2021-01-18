DND terminates agreement with UP on entry of cops, soldiers in campuses

MANILA — The Department of National Defense has terminated last Friday, Jan. 15, its long-time agreement with the University of the Philippines (UP) that requires prior notification before police and military personnel could enter and conduct operations in the school's campuses.

On their social media pages on Monday, the UP Office of the Student Regent and the Philippine Collegian, the official student publication in UP Diliman, posted a photo of a letter sent by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana to UP President Danilo Concepcion, notifying the latter about the "unilateral termination" of the UP-DND Accord.

Lorenzana confirmed the letter when asked by ABS-CBN News.

In the letter, he said the department was terminating the 1989 agreement to ensure the safety of UP students after some of them have supposedly been identified as members of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army.

"Some of them were killed during the military and police operations, while others were captured and surrendered to the authorities," the letter read.

Lorenzana said the department "does not intend to station military or police inside UP campuses nor do we wish to suppress activist groups, academic freedom and freedom of expression."

"In pursuit of true national peace and development, it is time to terminate or abrogate the existing 'Agreement' with the end view of protecting and securing the institution and youth against the enemies of the Filipino people without sacrificing the freedoms we have preserved for about thirty (30) years since this 'Agreement' was executed," he wrote.

Under the accord, the military and police are barred from entering any UP campus without authorization from the school administration.

The UP administration earlier denied accusations by President Rodrigo Duterte that it recruited students to join the communist insurgency.

Duterte made the allegation as he threatened to defund the state university for supposedly calling for an academic strike against the administration's alleged negligence in responding to disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic, mistaking it for students from the Ateneo de Manila University.

RELATED VIDEO