'Safe haven for enemies of state': DND says accord with UP 'obsolete'

A security guard lowers the Philippine flag as the sun sets at the University of the Philippines Oblation fountain in Diliman, Quezon City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of National Defense said Tuesday it unilaterally terminated its agreement with the University of the Philippines as it has become "a safe haven for enemies of the state."

The 1989 agreement requiring state forces to inform UP before its personnel enters campus grounds was a "gesture of courtesy" given to the state university and is now "obsolete," according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

"However, during the life of the agreement the University of the Philippines has become the breeding ground of intransigent individuals and groups whose extremist beliefs have inveigled students to join their ranks to fight against the government," he said in a statement.

"The country’s premier state university has become a safe haven for enemies of the state."

Lorenzana urged the UP Community to "work together to protect our students from extremism and destructive armed struggle.

The DND will "not tolerate those who will violate the laws of the land in the guise of lawful public dissent, free assembly and free speech," he added.

Government's move to unilaterally terminate the accord "paves the way" for the implementation of the Anti-Terror Law, said Froilan Cariaga, chairperson of the UP Diliman Student Council.

Cariaga noted that the state university's campuses nationwide were used as venues for protests against the administration during the pandemic.

"Ngayon sinusubukan itong lusawin ng administrasyon ay malinaw siya na atake laban sa karapatang sibil ng mga estudyante at ng buong komunidad ng unibersidad at malinaw siyang atake sa academic freedom ng UP at ng iba pang pamantasan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Now the administration's aim to end it is an attack against civil rights of the students and the UP community an a clear affront against UP and other schools' academic freedom.)

A group monitoring the compliance of the accord should have first made a report before the agreement was abrogated, said UP journalism professor Danilo Arao.

"Kung meron tayong due process, sana sinabi muna kung ano ang resulta ng compliance sa halip na pumasok sa red-tagging na wala namang batayan si Lorenzana dun sa kaniyang desisyon to abrogate nga ito," he said.

(If we observed due process, there should have been a result of the compliance instead of Lorenzana resorting to baseless red-tagging in his decision to abrogate this.)

"Ang mensahe natin sa publiko, ngayon UP 'yan baka sa susunod PUP (Polytechnic University of the Philippines) na at iba pang unibersidad na walang kasunduan. Mas lalakas ang loob ng military at pulis sa paghahasik ng kaharasan."

(Our message to the public: It may be UP now, the next it could be PUP and other universities without an agreement. The military and police will be empowered to sow terror.)