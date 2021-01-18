Termination of UP-DND accord 'paves way' for Anti-Terror Law enforcement: student council

ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Government's termination of its accord with the University of the Philippines on the entry of state forces "paves the way" for the implementation of the Anti-Terror Law, its student council said Tuesday.

The long-time accord has "served as protection of the students, faculty and the whole UP community from the abuses of state forces" since its enactment following Martial Law, said Froilan Cariaga, chairperson of the UP Diliman Student Council.

"Ngayon sinusubukan itong lusawin ng administrasyon ay malinaw siya na atake laban sa karapatang sibil ng mga estudyante at ng buong komunidad ng unibersidad at malinaw siyang atake sa academic freedom ng UP at ng iba pang pamantasan," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Now the administration's aim to end it is an attack against civil rights of the students and the UP community an a clear affront against UP and other schools' academic freedom.)

"It paves the way for the implementation of Duterte’s anti-terror law."

In a letter to UP Diliman President Danilo Concepcion, Defense Secretary Lorenzana said the agency was terminating the 1989 agreement to ensure the safety of UP students after some of them were supposedly identified as members of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People's Army.

Government unilaterally terminated the agreement to impede any form of protest, which during the pandemic has taken place inside UP campuses, according to Cariaga.

"Sinusubukan itong gawin ng pamahalaan dahil sa buong tinakbo ng pandemya sinubukan nilang ipagbawal ang anumang porma ng protesta. Sa loob ng unibersidad nakahanap ng espasyo para sa demokratikong pagkilos ang mga mamamayang Pilipino," he said.

(Government is trying to do this because it has tried to stamp out any forms of protest during the course of the pandemic. The public had found space for democratic protests inside the university.)

UP Visayas chancellor Clement Camposano denounced government's unilateral move and said it would issue a statement "soon."

The UP administration earlier denied President Rodrigo Duterte's claims that it recruits students to join the communist insurgency.