Jinggoy seeks more protection for employers vs 'criminal-minded' maids

Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada. Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada on Wednesday said he is seeking amendments to the 10-year old "Kasambahay Law" in order to add more protection for employers.

In revisiting the “Batas Kasambahay,” which was signed into law in 2013, Estrada introduced provisions in his Senate Bill No. 456 to establish "greater responsibility and accountability" on private employment agencies (PEA) as safeguard to employers and their families from domestic workers with “criminal minds.”

“There is a need to provide equal protection to their employers given the fact that the nature and place of their work are so intimate to the latter," Estrada said.

The PEAs, he said, must ensure that the domestic helper that they recruit and refer to employers have no criminal records.



“Matapos ang isang dekada ng pagpapatupad nitong Batas Kasambahay, nakita natin na kailangang paigtingin ang proteksyon maging ng mga employer mula sa mga mapagsamantala at kawatang nagkukunwaring mamasukan na kasambahay,” said Estrada.

Under the proposed law, PEAs will still be liable for any criminal act committed by the domestic helper up until their first year of employment.

