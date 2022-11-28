Josue Michel/Unsplash

MANILA –– The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to amend the Batas Kasambahay to ensure that household service providers have no criminal record.

All 246 lawmakers present voted in favor of House Bill 4477, which mandates private employment agencies to ensure that the domestic helper they place with an employer has no criminal record.

The agencies must also make sure that there is sufficient information on the residence and family background of the helper, supported by relevant documents such as birth certificate and clearances from the National Bureau of Investigation, police, and barangay, according to the congressional fact sheet.

Under the bill, employment agencies shall be jointly liable for any criminal act committed by the domestic worker against the employer. However, this accountability shall cease after a year from the first day of the helper's employment.

The proposed law seeks greater responsibility and accountability from private employment agencies that offer the service of domestic helpers to better safeguard employers and their families, according to the fact sheet.



The bill will be submitted to the Senate for action.