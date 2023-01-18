PNP officers on standby in Quezon City on Aug. 17, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said about 99 percent of its top-ranking officers have tendered their courtesy resignations.

At least 937 out of around 950 generals and colonels have heeded the Department of the Interior and Local Government's (DILG) call for courtesy resignations in a bid to cleanse the force of personnel involved in the illegal drug trade, said PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr.

Some of the officials who have yet to offer their resignations are set to retire soon, he said during a command visit at the Police Regional Office 12.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo earlier this week said some officers opted to wait for their retirement instead of handing in their resignations.

Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. had called for police colonels and generals to offer their courtesy resignations until Jan. 31 after a probe found that a "handful" of officers were involved in the illegal drug trade.

They could continue working while their records were assessed by a 5-member committee. Those found guilty would have their resignations accepted. Anyone who did not tender their resignation would be “questionable,” according to Abalos.

Azurin was the first to comply with the appeal, followed by several other officials from Metro Manila, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas.

Azurin said he hoped the evaluation would be fair to the officials. He said he was confident that the authorities could meet the evaluation deadline given that the PNP already has a list of personnel with alleged ties to the narcotics trade and other illegal activities.

During his command visit at the PRO 12, Azurin inspected hundreds of weapons confiscated from rebels who surrendered last year, as well as some P4 million worth of marijuana recently seized in Tampakan, South Cotabato.

— With reports from Chat Ansagay, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

Watch more News on iWantTFC



