Palace names new Marcos appointees

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. departs for Davos, Switzerland on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from January 16-20. Rey Baniquet, PNA



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed several officials in various agencies and commissions, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Marcos chose Romulo Arugay as the new chairman of the Commission on Filipinos Overseas, a statement from the Presidential Communications Office showed.

He also appointed the following individuals:

Mario Imperial Molina - acting member, board of trustees at the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)

Joan Masilang Padilla - administrator at the Intramuros Administration

Over the weekend, President Marcos named former Interior Secretary Eduardo Año as his new National Security Adviser, replacing Dr. Clarita Carlos.

He has also appointed former Commission on Audit chairperson Michael Aguinaldo as the new head of the Philippine Competition Commission.





