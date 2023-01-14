Former Interior Secretary Eduardo Año takes his oath before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. as the new National Security Adviser (NSA), replacing Clarita Carlos, Malacañang announced Saturday. Presidential Communications Office

MANILA — Former Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is the new National Security Adviser (NSA), replacing Clarita Carlos, Malacañang announced Saturday.

Photos released by the Presidential Communications Office showed Año taking his oath of office before President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The PCO said Carlos "has decided to continue her pursuit of scholastic endeavors" by joining the House of Representatives' Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department. The CPBRD gives the chamber "technical service in the formulation of national economic, fiscal, and social policies."

"I have realized that it is no longer politic to continue as NSA to the President," Carlos said in a separate statement.

"I have decided to migrate to another agency where my expertise on foreign, defense and security policy will be of use and I shall continue to help build a better Philippines," she added.

Carlos appeared as NSA when she was among the guests during Friday's Laging Handa briefing wherein she said China is interested in partnering with Philippine fishing villages and bared the plans of the country's anti-insurgency task force this year.

She also questioned the allotted budget for the NTF-ELCAC this year, which allegedly went down to just P6.3 billion from the original P10 billion.

The appointment of Año, a former military chief, comes after the changes in the leadership in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Department of National Defense last week.

