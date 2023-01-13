National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos expresses her openness to institutionalizing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict through the passage of Senate Bill No. 200 or An Act Institutionalizing the Whole-Of-Nation Approach in Attaining Inclusive and Sustainable Peace, Creating the National Council to End Local Communist Armed Conflict filed by Sen. Ronald “Bato Dela Rosa on September 20, 2022. Voltaire Domingo, Senate PRIB handout

MANILA — National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos on Friday said it is "investigating" the reason behind the lower budget of the country's anti-insurgency task force this year, but noted they will work on with what they have.

Carlos said the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) only got P6.3 billion from the government's spending plan this year from the supposedly P10 billion approved by the bicameral committee.

"Sa kasamaang-palad iyong aming inaasahan na 10 billion eh medyo bumaba ng kaunti. So naging P6.3 billion siya at iniimbestiga pa namin kung bakit nagkaroon ng ganitong kababaan," said Carlos during a televised briefing.

"We are going to work with whatever figure they gives us and siguro magpa-prioritize na lang tayo kung saan una ibibigay iyong salapi at hanggang pababa, according to the priority listing; so, bumaba siya from 10 billion to 6.3 billion," she added.

Based on the Official Gazette, only P6.3 billion was lodged in this year's government budget for the NTF-ELCAC's Support to the Barangay Development Program.

A copy of this year's Local Government Support fund under the 2023 General Appropriations Act showed the program was allotted P6.336 billion.

The funding is for "maintenance and other operating personnel services expenses."

Reports earlier showed that Congress leaders said the final bill restored the P150-million confidential and intelligence fund for the DepEd and the P10-billion budget of the NTF-ELCAC

Carlos, during the same briefing, said task force's funds are not coursed through the National Security Council and are instead downloaded to different agencies.

The National Security Adviser added that among the programs of the NTF-ELCAC this year is the provision of livelihood projects and studying opportunities for rebels who surrender.

Authorities also aim to help former rebels through psychiatric and professional counseling, she noted.