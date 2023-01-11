More appointees named

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen former Commission on Audit chairperson Michael Aguinaldo to head the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), Malacañang has announced.

Aguinaldo's term as PCC chairperson will expire on Jan. 7, the Presidential Communication Office's statement showed. No other details have been announced as of this story's writing.

The commission, tasked to deter and go after anti-competitive deals and anti-competitive mergers, is an attached agency of the Office of the President.

Based on its website, PCC is also mandated to investigate antitrust cases, impose sanctions, issue advisory opinions, research competition-related issues, and promote a competitive culture in government and firms.

Under former President Rodrigo Duterte's term, Aguinaldo oversaw COA’s special audit on pandemic procurement deals entered into by the Philippine government with Pharmally Pharmaceuticals.

COA’s earlier annual audit report led to the Senate probe which uncovered Pharmally’s inadequate financial standing, supposedly overpriced contracts, expired face shield whose expiration dates were altered and alleged non-payment of taxes by Pharmally and its executives despite purchasing luxury vehicles.

Duterte had criticized COA for the releasing audit reports but Aguinaldo clarified the claim of overpriced contracts did not come from them.

The former COA chief also vied for a Supreme Court associate justice post in 2021.

NFA HAS NEW ADMINISTRATOR

The Palace also announced that Marcos designated Robert Rayo Bioco as the new acting administrator and member of the National Food Authority (NFA).

Bioco replaces Judy Dansal, who was appointed by Duterte in 2019.

The President had vowed to bring down the rice prices to P20 per kilogram during his election campaign.

The P25 per kilogram rice being sold through the NFA in Kadiwa outlets, meanwhile, remain limited. It is also being offered only until supplies last, based on ABS-CBN News' monitoring.

NEW APPOINTEES

Other Marcos appointees are the following:

Faith De Guia - Director III at the Presidential Communications Office

- Director III at the Presidential Communications Office Gloria Balboa - Assistant secretary at the Department of Health

- Assistant secretary at the Department of Health Johanna Banzon - Director IV at the Department of Health

- Director IV at the Department of Health Rodley Munoz - Director III at the Department of Health

- Director III at the Department of Health Geneses Abot - Deputy director general at the Anti-Red Tape Authority

- Deputy director general at the Anti-Red Tape Authority Jocelyn Cabreza and Alan Rio Luga - acting members representing the banking, finance, investment, and insurance sectors under the board of trustees of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)

- acting members representing the banking, finance, investment, and insurance sectors under the board of trustees of the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) Edgardo Pamintuan , acting chairman and member of the board of the Clark Development Corporation

, acting chairman and member of the board of the Clark Development Corporation Robert Montes De Claro - acting member representing the employers' group of the Social Security Commission

— with a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

