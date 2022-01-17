Filipino Catholics hear Friday mass outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on January 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Monday logged 37,070 fresh COVID-19 cases, the 6th consecutive day it logged more than 30,000 new infections, data from the health department showed.

The positivity rate was at a high 46 percent, based on samples of 77,410 individuals on Jan. 15, Saturday.

Twelve laboratories, which contribute on average 5.1 percent of samples tested and 5.1 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

Of the newly reported cases, 36,001 or 97 percent occurred within the recent 14 days while Metro Manila (13,061 cases), Calabarzon (9,048 cases) and Central Luzon (4,173 cases) were the top regions with cases in the last two weeks, the DOH added.

The number of fresh cases is also the fourth highest since the pandemic began, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. The country announced a record-high 39,004 new cases on Saturday, 37,207 on Friday, and 37,154 on Sunday.

The Philippines has so far tallied 3,242,374 cases, 290,938 or 9 percent were active infections.

COVID-related deaths increased by 23, resulting in a total of 52,929 fatalities. There were 33,940 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,898,507.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 58 percent and 49 percent, respectively.

Government on Monday enforced its "no vaccination, no ride" policy in Metro Manila which prohibits the unvaccinated to avail of public transportation.

Majority of commuters have expressed their willingness to comply with the policy, said Elvira Medina, chairperson of the National Center for Commuter Safety and Protection.

The reproduction rate of COVID-19 in the capital region has decreased to 2.67 from 6, according to Professor Guido David of OCTA Research.

The trend in virus cases still needs to be observed for another week or so to determine if it is really declining, David said.