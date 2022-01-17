Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Government's order to restrict the mobility of the unvaccinated by prohibiting them in public transportation and establishments is "unconstitutional," the head of the Public Attorney's Office said Monday.

PAO chief Persida Acosta cited the Bill of Rights section 1 which states that "no person shall be deprived of life, liberty and property without due process of law," adding that "no person can be denied of equal protection of the law."

Acosta, who is unvaccinated, said she was waiting for a "protein-based" COVID-19 vaccine.

"I think the policy of the mayors is highly unconstitutional and against the law because Republic Act 11525 states that vaccine cards shall not be necessary for educational, any transactions and yet they are syncopating. Nilalabag nila ang batas eh (they are violating the law), indirectly," she told ANC's Headstart.

"Para bang you need magpabakuna para pasakayin ka (ng public transportation."

(It seems like you need to get vaccinated before you can ride public transportation.)

The PAO chief, however, denied that President Rodrigo Duterte was accountable for the nationwide policy.

"We cannot blame the President because he believes the only way to curb the pandemic is by vaccination," she said.

"I respect the President , he’s like a father to us. He’s just doing his best so that people will be saved from the pandemic. Wala siyang sinabing labagin niyo ang Constitution, wala siyang sinabing labagin ang batas."

(He did not tell them to violate the Constitution, to violate the law.)

The Department of Transportation earlier said its decision to bar the unvaccinated in public vehicles was meant to protect them from the respiratory disease, and prevent the economy from shutting down.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 55 million individuals, while 58.8 million have received an initial dose and 4.8 million booster shots have been administered as of Saturday, according to the Department of Health.